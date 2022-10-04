CFA Society Toronto Welcomes New CEO

Toronto, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CFA Society Toronto are pleased to announce that Frederick M. Pinto, ICD.D, CFA, has been appointed as CEO starting October 3, 2022. Fred Pinto is a C-suite executive with over twenty-five years of experience in the Canadian asset and wealth management industry. His most recent positions include Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management at Aviso Wealth and leader of the asset management business of Qtrade Financial Group. Mr. Pinto has a rich volunteer history with the Society including Past President of the Board of Directors and 5 years of service on the Governance & Nominations Committee.



“Mr. Pinto has an ideal blend of extensive experience within the investment community and a solid understanding of CFA Society Toronto. He is a natural fit for this leadership role and will make a meaningful contribution,” said Brenda King, CFA, Board Chair, CFA Society Toronto.

Retiring as current CEO, Sue Lemon, CFA will assist in Mr. Pinto’s transition over the coming months. Sue has been an invaluable contributor to the Society’s success for almost 9 years. CFA Society Toronto became the world’s largest group of charterholders among 161 societies globally, a remarkable feat that was achieved under her leadership. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Sue for her tireless commitment to the Society over the years and wish her every success in her future endeavours.

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto is the world’s largest group of charterholders among 161 societies globally, representing the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

