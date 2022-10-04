The Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market is expected to grow by $12.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325338/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the men hair care and styling products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving fashion trends in hair styling, innovation, and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and rising awareness about hair loss has increased the demand for hair care products.

The men hair care and styling products market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The men hair care and styling products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the men hair care and styling products market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness regarding herbal and organic variants of hair care and styling products and expansion in e-commence sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on men hair care and styling products market covers the following areas:

• Men hair care and styling products market sizing

• Men hair care and styling products market forecast

• Men hair care and styling products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading men hair care and styling products market vendors that include BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Also, the men hair care and styling products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

