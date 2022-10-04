The Global Geothermal Power Market is expected to grow by 48935.01 GW during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Power Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325302/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the geothermal power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments and government initiatives, growing demand for renewable energy sources, and the advantages of geothermal energy.

The geothermal power market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The geothermal power market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Flash

• Dry steam

• Binary



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rising geothermal capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal power market growth during the next few years. Also, growing technical advances in the geothermal energy industry and the presence of substantial unexplored geothermal resources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the geothermal power market covers the following areas:

• Geothermal power market sizing

• Geothermal power market forecast

• Geothermal power market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geothermal power market vendors that include Aboitiz Power Corp., Calpine Corp., Cyrq Energy, DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp., Enel Spa, Energy Development Corp., EnergySource LLC, First Gen, Geotherm Inc., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., HS ORKA, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc., NTPC Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, Reykjavik Geothermal, and Star Energy Geothermal. Also, the geothermal power market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

