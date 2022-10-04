Single-Pair Ethernet Market Forecast to Surge Over Next 5 Years Fueled by Building Automation and Manufacturing; According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Single-Pair Ethernet Market 2021-2030, the worldwide market for Single-Pair Ethernet should approach 500 million ports by the end of the decade. Single-pair Ethernet is a consolidator of legacy infrastructure and a champion of both scale and the future. The report will look at the market in which Ethernet could become common and new markets and project potential future adoption.



Specifically, 650 Group reviews the device market in comparison to the Ethernet switch market opportunity. For device type, the report forecasts the main end-market segments for single pair, such as building automation and controllers, manufacturing, lighting, motors, and other devices. The report includes projections through 2030 and analyzes the different paces of adoption depending on industry resistance. The report addresses the market for stationery products, not devices in transportation.

“For decades, a combination of industry giants, IT, and networking vendors have discussed the convergence of IT and Operational Technology (OT), including building automation, and manufacturing. Now the market is ready to merge IT and industrial devices with Ethernet connecting many more millions of devices to the network,” said Alan Weckel, Founding Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “The single-pair device market will likely have a different market size and churn compared to the Ethernet switch market supporting it as product life cycles differ between networking and building automation devices.”

To purchase the report, we offer this report for $4,995 to a group of five users at a single company and have additional options for redistribution and external use of the data. To purchase the report, please visit: https://650group.com/reports/single-pair-ethernet/

