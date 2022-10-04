Microbiology Testing Market Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 8.63% by 2029, Size, Share, Future Insights, Current Trends and Global Growth Outlook

PHOENIX, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “ Global Microbiology Testing Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Microbiology Testing report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. It covers strategies that mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This Microbiology Testing market analysis puts light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. With the studies, insights, and analysis mentioned in the report, you get a comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microbiology testing market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 4.23 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 8.24 billion by 2029. “Pharmaceutical Applications” dominates the application segment of the microbiology testing market owing to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations that govern the evaluation of microbial contamination. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:

Growing number of aerobic and anaerobic tests related to mycobacteriology, parasitology and virology is carving the way for the growth of microbiology testing . According to world health organisation, about 7 million people get infected by influenza in US every year. This leaves a wide scope of growth for research and development proficiencies pertaining to microbiology testing.

From the name itself, it is clear that microbiology testing is an analytical technique that is sued to determine the microorganisms in different samples such as biological samples, food and beverage samples and environmental samples. Microbiology testing is conducted using different methods such as biological, chemical, molecular and biochemical methods.

Opportunities for Players:

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing awareness about the benefits of aerobic and anaerobic tests, rising geriatric population base and rise in the prevalence of cancer all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, increasing availability and affordability of low-cost clinical microbiology products and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Some of the major players operating in the Microbiology Testing market are:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Microbiology Testing Industry

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Microbiology Testing Market

Key Industry Segmentation: Microbiology Testing

By Test Type

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

By Indication

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infection

Periodontal Diseases

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Chemical and Material Manufacturing Applications

Environmental Applications

By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Custom Lab Service Providers

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Analysis/Insights: Microbiology Testing Market

North America dominates the microbiology testing market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of advanced devices, well-established distribution channels for clinical microbiology product manufacturers and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, favourable regulatory scenario to improve the adoption rate for microbiology testing and other advanced diagnostic methods and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Market Dynamics: Microbiology Testing Market

Rising prevalence of diseases

Surging incidence rate of chronic and acute diseases all around the globe is carving the way for the growth of the market. In other words, growing cases of HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and pneumonia coupled with growing outbreaks and epidemics are directly influencing the growth of the market.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare facilities and on the detection of infectious diseases is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, growing number of orthopaedic and cardiac surgeries, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and increase in food safety concerns, positively affect the market growth rate.

Table of Content:



Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: Decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: Appendix

