The Global Web Analytics Market is expected to grow by $4.31 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325299/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the web analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising preference for online shopping, growing use of digital marketing, and advertising optimization using web analytics.

The web analytics market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The web analytics market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of the cloud as one of the prime reasons driving the web analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the need for predictive analytics and the proliferation of ai in web analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the web analytics market covers the following areas:

• Web analytics market sizing

• Web analytics market forecast

• Web analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web analytics market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT Internet, Cardiolog Analytics, Comscore Inc., Content Square Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Metrics Enterprises Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., Oracle Corp., Quantcast, Rankwatch, Roxr Software Ltd., SAS Institute Inc., Smartlook.com s.r.o., Snowplow Analytics Ltd., Splunk Inc., and Webtrends Inc. Also, the web analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________