The Global E-reader Market is expected to grow by $5.23 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-reader Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231885/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-reader market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of e-books, energy-efficiency of e-readers, and the glare/light pollution-free nature of E-readers.

The e-reader market analysis includes the variant segment and geographic landscape.



The e-reader market is segmented as below:

By Variant

• 8 GB

• 32 GB

• 4 GB



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new e-readers with low energy consumption and high refresh rates as one of the prime reasons driving the e-reader market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books and the inclusion of audiobook compatibility in e-readers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-reader market covers the following areas:

• E-reader market sizing

• E-reader market forecast

• E-reader market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-reader market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., Bookeen SAS, ECTACO Inc., Ematic, Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., inkBOOK EUROPE Ltd., Onyx International Inc., PocketBook International SA, Rakuten Group Inc., Sony Group Corp, tolino media GmbH and Co. KG, and Topjoy International Development Group Co. Ltd. Also, the e-reader market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________