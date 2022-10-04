The Global Wheelchair Market is expected to grow by $1320.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheelchair Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192661/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wheelchair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing healthcare expenditure, enhanced post-treatment services, and rising geriatric population.

The wheelchair market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The wheelchair market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Manual wheelchair

• Powered Wheelchair



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the automation of manually operated products as one of the prime reasons driving the wheelchair market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of medical emergencies and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wheelchair market covers the following areas:

• Wheelchair market sizing

• Wheelchair market forecast

• Wheelchair market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wheelchair market vendors that include 21st Century Scientific Inc., Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Etac AB, Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Ki Mobility, Magic Mobility Pty Ltd., Medline Industries LP, NOVA Medical Products, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rainbow Care Pte Ltd., and Sunrise Medical LLC. Also, the wheelchair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

