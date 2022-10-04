Multi Touch Screens Market Size to Hit $20952.66 Mn by 2028 | Multi Touch Screens Industry Striking CAGR of 13.17%

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Multi Touch Screens Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technology (Capacitive, Resistive, Optical, Infrared, and Others), By Product (Tablets, Smartphones, Laptops, Large Interactive Screens, and Television Kiosks), By Application (Retail, Consumers Electronics, Education, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Multi Touch Screens Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9,986.17 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20,952.66 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.17% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Multi Touch Screens Market Synopsis:

Multi touch screens use digital technology allowing detection of multiple points of contact between an object and the display or screen of an electronic device. In smart devices, the most common form of the technology found is termed capacitive sensing meaning that it can measure and detect things that have dielectric which is different from air and are conductive. A capacitive touch-sensitive screen consists of application specific integrated circuit controller, sensor, and a digital sensor processor fabricated from complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology.

The multi touch screen technology has found multiple applications depending on the interface being used and the size of the device. However, the largest consumers are the manufacturers of touch tables, mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and touch walls. While using touch tables or walls, an image is projected through glass or acrylic, and later the image is back-lighted using a light-emitting diode (LED). The technology has undergone massive changes from the initial years of its inception and currently, the 10/GUI, a new user interface, is being thoroughly discussed and researched. With this technology, the touch surface can be split from the screen, resulting in reduced user fatigue.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing use of smart technology to drive market growth

The global multi touch screens market is projected to reach higher revenue heights owing to the growing advancements in the field of touch screens. The product is finding multiple applications across sectors since it not only provides excellent operational outputs but also reduces physical duress in consumers that work on the device for prolonged hours. Industries like retail, advertising, and media, some of the exponentially growing sectors can be witnessed to use multiple touch screens in large numbers.

There are various ongoing research activities to make use of the currently trending digital education industry along with upgrading traditional forms of imparting knowledge. Highly invested education firms are working towards finding a way of delivering quality education with the use of advanced tools and technological devices. The use of multi touch screens is becoming extremely common in premier league institutes and manufacturers are now working toward developing cost-effective devices that can be used in other educational units as well. For instance, as per reports by Crunchbase, venture-capitalists (VC) backed educational firms raised more than USD 20 billion in investment for incorporating better technological systems.

Restraints

Frequent calibration to restraint market expansion

The need for frequent calibration may restrain global market expansion while new technology integration is expected to provide exceptional growth scenarios. However, the limited availability of indium tin oxide could cause challenges during the global market expansion trend.

Multi Touch Screens Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 delayed new product launches, as well as production halt owing to the closure of factory sites and unavailability of raw materials since international borders were heavily regulated during the export and import of commercial goods. However, demand for multi touch screens in the healthcare sector, along with the research & development industry increased during this time.

Multi Touch Screens Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global multi touch screens market is segmented based on technology, application, product, and region.

Based on technology, the global market segments are capacitive, resistive, optical, infrared, and others. The global market was dominated by capacitive technology in 2021 owing to its high sensitivity as well as the ability to work with multiple-point inputs. They generally tend to increase the overall cost of the product as compared to resistive touch panels. As per Statista, almost 90% of all touch screens use capacitive technology.

Based on application, the global market divisions are retail, consumer electronics, education, and others. Consumer electronics generated the highest revenue in 2021. The market for consumer electronics was valued at USD 1 trillion in 2020.

Based on product, the global market is divided into tablets, smartphones, laptops, interactive screens, and television screens. The global market was dominated by the smartphone segment in 2021. As per data published by Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), there are more than 5.34 billion users of unique mobile phones as of 2022.

The global Multi Touch Screens market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Capacitive

Resistive

Optical

Infrared

Others

By Product

Tablets

Smartphones

Laptops

Large Interactive Screens

Television Kiosks

By Application

Retail

Consumers Electronics

Education

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Multi Touch Screens market include –

Hewlett-Packard Company

3M Company

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Apple Inc

Planar Systems Inc

Immersion Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Multi Touch Screensmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 13.17% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Multi Touch Screens market size was valued at around US$ 9,986.17 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,952.66 Million by 2028.

Based on technology segmentation, capacitive was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, consumer electronics was the leading application in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Multi Touch Screens industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Multi Touch Screens Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Multi Touch Screens Industry?

What segments does the Multi Touch Screens Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Multi Touch Screens Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Product, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to lead the global multi touch screens market owing to the presence of an exceptionally high number of visionary companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others that are constantly working toward innovation and further development of already existing technology. The growing use of smart electronic devices along with a high-income capacity allowing the population to spend on new technologically advanced devices may help in generating more regional market revenue.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a high CAGR with China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Japan acting as major contributors to the regional revenue. China’s consumer electronics market was valued at USD 150 billion in 2020, an increase of over 20 billion from 2019, which is propelled by the growing population and standard of living.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2019, Xiaomi launched the XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 consisting of a multi-touch 8-inch display with features like weather updates in real-time.

In July 2021, scholars at the University of Sydney developed a new material, using plasma technology, to manufacture multiple touch screens.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9,986.17 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 20,952.66 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.17% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hewlett-Packard Company, 3M Company, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Apple Inc, Planar Systems Inc, Immersion Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, and others. Key Segment By Technology, Product, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

