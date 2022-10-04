The Global Application Platform Market is expected to grow by $3.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Platform Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102876/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the application platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web, and rapid development of the mobile application ecosystem.

The application platform market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The application platform market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• aPaaS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of application platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the application platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of low-code application platforms and a growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the application platform market covers the following areas:

• Application platform market sizing

• Application platform market forecast

• Application platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application platform market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Appian Corp., Betty Blocks BV, BMC Software Inc., Caucho Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nastel Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, OptimaJet LLC, Oracle Corp., Perforce Software Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Temenos AG, TmaxSoft Inc., VANTIQ Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the application platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

