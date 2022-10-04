The Global Geophysical Services Market is expected to grow by $3.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geophysical Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962109/?utm_source=GNW

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the geophysical services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising multi-client survey approach, an increase in oil and gas E&P activities, and an increasing adoption of the airborne seismic survey.

The geophysical services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The geophysical services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Land

• Marine

• Aerial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the 4D surveys increasingly use multi-sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the geophysical services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities and rising adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the geophysical services market covers the following areas:

• Geophysical services market sizing

• Geophysical services market forecast

• Geophysical services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geophysical services market vendors that include Abitibi Geophysics, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Dawson Geophysical Co., EON Geosciences Inc., Fugro NV, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., GeoTech, Halliburton Co., ION Geophysical Corp., PGS ASA, Phoenix Geophysics, Ramboll Group AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Sea Geo Surveys Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Geophysics, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Weatherford International Plc, and Xcalibur Multiphysics. Also, the geophysical services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962109/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________