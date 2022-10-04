The Global Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market is expected to grow by 3.3 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949091/?utm_source=GNW

3 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by efforts toward cost reduction with the integration of advanced sensor technologies, increasing the number of accidents caused by commercial vehicles, and electrification of vehicle components due to governmental regulations.

The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LCV

• HCV



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies AEBS with active steering control in commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of AEBSin autonomous vehicles and government regulations for mandatory installation of AEBS in all LCVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market sizing

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market forecast

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DAF Trucks NV, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co, Haldex AB, Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

