The Global Carpets and Rugs Market is expected to grow by $32.8 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the carpets and rugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference of consumers for home decor, growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities, and a rising number of renovations and remodeling activities.

The carpets and rugs market analysis include the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The carpets and rugs market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs as one of the prime reasons driving the carpets and rugs market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of carpet tiles and technological advances in carpets and rugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the carpets and rugs market covers the following areas:

• Carpets and rugs market sizing

• Carpets and rugs market forecast

• Carpets and rugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carpets and rugs market vendors that include Amer Rugs, Balta Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Capel Inc., Engineered Floors LLC, Harounian Rugs International, House of Tai Ping, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Koch Industries Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, Stark Carpet Corp., Tarkett Group, Dixie Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc., and Victoria Plc. Also, the carpets and rugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

