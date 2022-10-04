The Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market is expected to grow by $1.87 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Driver Monitoring System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807367/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive driver monitoring system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the safety benefits of in-vehicle driver monitoring systems, increasing demand for commercial vehicles, and a rise in the geriatric population.

The automotive driver monitoring system market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive driver monitoring system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Driver state monitoring

• Driver health monitoring



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in driver health monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive driver monitoring system market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in driver state monitoring systems and growing demand for fatigue-sensing wearables will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive driver monitoring system market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Jabil Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., NetraDyne Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd, Tobii AB, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corp. Also, the automotive driver monitoring system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

