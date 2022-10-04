The Global Hemp-based Foods Market is expected to grow by $ 3.54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143755/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the hemp-based foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing vegan population and cases of celiac disease, new product launches, and a rise in government approval of hemp cultivation and consumption.

The hemp-based foods market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The hemp-based foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hemp seed-based foods

• Hemp oil-based foods



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for organic hemp-based foods as one of the prime reasons driving the hemp-based foods market growth during the next few years. Also, certifying hemp-based foods and growing strategic collaboration, partnership, and m&a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hemp-based foods market covers the following areas:

• Hemp-based foods market sizing

• Hemp-based foods market forecast

• Hemp-based foods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemp-based foods market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Cann Global Ltd., Canopy Growth Corp., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Hemp Juice Company BV, HempFlax Group BV, Hudson River Foods, Isodiol International Inc., Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Naturally Hemps LLC, Navitas LLC, North American Hemp, and Grain Co., Nutiva Inc., Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd., The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd. Also, the hemp-based foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________