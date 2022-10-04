The Global Probe Card Market is expected to grow by $1.10 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probe Card Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068964/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the probe card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investment in fabs, miniaturization of electronic products, and increasing demand for IoT devices.

The probe card market analysis includes end-user, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The probe card market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Advanced probe card

• Standard probe card



By Product

• Foundry and logic

• Memory device



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing wafer size as one of the prime reasons driving the probe card market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of 3D NAND and the rise in M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the probe card market covers the following areas:

• Probe card market sizing

• Probe card market forecast

• Probe card market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probe card market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd, FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., GGB INDUSTRIES INC, INNOTECH Corp., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS COR., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN CO LTD, MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., Synerrgic CAD Group, Technoprobe Spa, Translarity Inc, TSE Co., Ltd., Wentworth Laboratories Inc, WILL Technology Co Ltd, and Korea Instrument Co Ltd. Also, the probe card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

