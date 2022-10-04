A Weekend of Positivity - The Largest Metaverse Virtual Reality and LIVE Streaming Global Event in History Launches with 50 Top Speakers including Sharon Lecher, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Austin Haines, Peter Vekselman and More

Findlay, Ohio, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Starting at 5 pm Friday, September 30, 2022, through Sunday, October 2, 2022, The Weekend of Positivity Global Event launched with 50 top speakers covering inspiration, motivation, mindset, success, and knowledge in The MegaVerus Metaverse System, virtual reality and live streaming platform. Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, of The RED Carpet Connection, is a speaker at the event and a strategic partner of MegaVerus, part of Rhino MR Studios.

Click here and go to the EVENTS Tab to join on the Live Stream or on Desktop PC – No Headset required.

Also, receive 12 months of the entire event on demand – Included with each ticket. Every paid ticket holder is entered into a drawing to possibly win a Virtual Real Estate Lot in the MegaVerus metaverse platform.

The event is hosted by Rhino XR Studios, Donald W. LaPlume Jr., CEO, and Co-Founder of Rhino XR Studios, LLC - The Creators of MegaVerus. Don is a successful CEO of many companies, a man of vision with a passion for family, country, God, and business that brings good to the world with massive impact.

Inspiration and training from the most incredible speakers to leave a lasting impact on the world. They have a weekend full of inspiration, positivity, mindset training, personal development, success principles, and mindfulness. It will help viewers to finish the last quarter strong and more importantly inspire and motivate them to leave a lasting impact on the world! Join today for this life-changing weekend!

Of the top 50 speakers this weekend of positivity some highlights include the following notables.

Sharon Lechter is an entrepreneur, international speaker, best-selling author, mentor, philanthropist, licensed CPA for 35 years, and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. Lechter is the premier expert for financial literacy and entrepreneurial success. From helping expand the electronic book industry to a multi-million-dollar international market to co-authoring the international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, and 14 other books in the Rich Dad series during 10 years as the co-founder and CEO, she built the empire into the world's leading personal finance brand.

In 2008, she was asked by the Napoleon Hill Foundation to help re-energize the powerful teachings of Napoleon Hill just as the international economy was faltering. Sharon has released three bestselling books in cooperation with the Foundation, including Think and Grow Rich-Three Feet from Gold, Outwitting the Devil, and her latest project.

Sharon is a highly sought-after mentor and has worked with major brands like Disney and Time Warner and served two U.S. Presidents as an advisor on the topic of financial literacy. As CEO of Pay Your Family First, she has dedicated her entrepreneurial efforts to the creation and distribution of financial education books, games, curriculums, and other experiential learning projects. Everything about Sharon's career centers around impacting others to improve their financial IQ, access untapped potential personally and in business, and create their own legacy.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, The Dream Maker, is an International Award-Winning Author and Publicist at TheREDCarpetConnection.com, who manifests dreams bigger than one ever dared to dream possible.

As an international keynote speaker since the age of sixteen, she spoke in France, Egypt, Germany, the United Kingdom, Dubai, and more sharing the stage with leaders such as Anthony Hopkins, Jack Canfield, Les Brown, Sharon Lechter, Brian Tracy, and more. Adams-Miller has been seen on 20/20, PBS, CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, E! News, and more. With her authority, believability, credibility & connections to put clients in the limelight, create joint venture partnerships, & acquire funding.

She incorporates neuroplasticity for mindset and limiting belief removal to manifest her client’s dreams. She holds three PhDs in theology, public health, and entreprenology. She holds certifications as a Master neuro-linguistic practitioner, dual-trained master hypnotherapist, biofeedback practitioner, and neurofeedback practitioner among many other modalities, and has been a repeat speaker at the World Congress on Brain Mapping and Therapeutics.

Additionally, acting as Executive Director, she is a co-founder of TheKeepSmilingMovement.org, a 501(c)3 mental and dental health organization, she utilizes her knowledge, connections, and publicity to help the organization's mission to save lives with SMILES by creating a DOSE of HOPE to be resilient no matter the challenge.

Austin Haines - Austin is the author of the Amazon Best-selling book Flashpoint Your Turnaround Story Starts Here. As your Flashpoint Master Facilitator, Austin guides you to experience your Flashpoint. Austin became an Award-Winning Speaker, Trainer, Podcast Host, and Coach. He reaches his audiences wherever they are on their growth path and engages them on a life journey to propel them forward towards their own Flashpoint.

Austin’s Flashpoint occurred after he struggled for many years living an unfulfilled life—a seemingly endless climb to reach nothing but dead ends and defeat. He carried the burdens of low self-esteem feeling branded by the scars from his broken childhood. Later in life, a major tragedy, tumultuous relationships, financial ruin, and the threat of addiction created a hurricane of hopelessness, dragging him into a dark space and time where he felt that his life was over.

Through the support of his family, mentors, self-education, and spiritual beliefs, things started to change. Austin landed a promising new job, but within a year he was told he would be fired if he did not turn things around. This was the genesis of Flashpoint. During this time Austin created a big breakthrough that propelled him to become a top producer during a 19-year career with the same company. Most recently, Austin resigned from his career and reinvented his life to become a full-time Life & Business Coach, Author, and Speaker. His Flashpoint set him on a mission to reach out and pave a path for you to reinvent your life and journey through, allowing you to emerge into a purpose.

Peter Vekselman, known as a real estate legend, has been involved in Real Estate as an investor, contractor, developer, and lender for some 15 years. He is the owner/principal of three Atlanta area (Cumming) based real estate companies including RBP Investments, The Real Estate Investing Academy, and The Muse Group, a residential real estate agent affiliated PalmerHouse Properties.

Vekselman has bought and sold more than 3000 properties, and his construction company has handled 100+ projects. As a private lender, he has managed a portfolio of over $10 million. He holds a degree in Finance from Miami University and is based in Atlanta with a vast business network across the USA. Peter’s companies seek out opportunities for both real estate buyers and sellers. He has assisted over 6500 partners in real estate with his company PartnerDriven.

The event is a paid event offering day tickets and entire access for the weekend. Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller of TheREDCarpetConnection.com is a strategic partner for Megaverus. To learn more about how to partner with the MegaVerus organization through Dr. Adams-Miller, contact her at AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com or 419-722-6931.





Rhino XR Studios has multiple components including an exclusive governance token, future-proof virtual real estate, and NFT and smart contract ownership along with events, concerts, seminars, and more. An entire universe of excitement is available within MegaVerus.

