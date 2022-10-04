The Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market is expected to grow by $6.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938226/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the satellite ground station equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in HTS communication, an increase in the number of satellite launches, and the increasing use of satellites for remote sensing applications.

The satellite ground station equipment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The satellite ground station equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• NOC equipment

• VSAT equipment

• Antennas

• Power units

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of mobile ground stations as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite ground station equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the deployment of the 5G ecosystem and an increase in strategic partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the satellite ground station equipment market covers the following areas:

• Satellite ground station equipment market sizing

• Satellite ground station equipment market forecast

• Satellite ground station equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite ground station equipment market vendors that include AAC Clyde Space AB, Baylin Technologies Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc, ECA Group, EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, GomSpace Group AB, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Innovative Solutions In Space BV, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, Norsat International Inc, NovelSat, Satcom Direct Inc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terrasat Communications Inc, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH. Also, the satellite ground station equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

