The Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market is expected to grow by $1.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the HVAC rental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations driving the HVAC equipment rental market.

The HVAC rental equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The HVAC rental equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of energy-efficient solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of industry 4.0 and rising demand from end-user industries that use HVAC rental equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on HVAC rental equipment market covers the following areas:

• HVAC rental equipment market sizing

• HVAC rental equipment market forecast

• HVAC rental equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC rental equipment market vendors that include Aggreko Plc, Air on Location Inc., Air Solutions LLC, Andrews Sykes Group Plc, Ashtead Group plc, Big Ten Rentals Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Caterpillar Inc., City Air Toronto, Enercare Inc., Entech Sales and Service LLC, GAL Power Systems, Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC Rentals, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, TK Rentals Sdn Bhd, Trane Technologies Plc, and United Rentals Inc. Also, the HVAC rental equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

