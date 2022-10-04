The Global Naval Combat Systems Market is expected to grow by $9.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Naval Combat Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03391411/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the naval combat systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a greater focus on ISR operations, increasing demand for unmanned underwater vehicles, and smart weapons gaining traction among armed forces.

The naval combat systems market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The naval combat systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Weapon systems

• C4ISR systems

• Electronic warfare systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the open architecture combat management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the naval combat systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of naval combat systems into unmanned aerial vehicles and the adoption of an innovative approach to naval procurement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the naval combat systems market covers the following areas:

• Naval combat systems market sizing

• Naval combat systems market forecast

• Naval combat systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading naval combat systems market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., HAVELSAN AS, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Naval Group, Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Terma AS, Thales Group, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Also, the naval combat systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

