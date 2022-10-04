The Global Self-paced E-learning Market is expected to grow by $7.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-paced E-learning Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854021/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the self-paced E-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high cost of developing self-paced E-learning content, an increase in the number of free online courses, credibility issues, and lack of motivation.

The self-paced E-learning market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The self-paced E-learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Packaged content

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the self-paced E-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on alternative credentialing and the growing adoption of interactive self-paced online courses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the self-paced E-learning market covers the following areas:

• Self-paced E-learning market sizing

• Self-paced E-learning market forecast

• Self-paced E-learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-paced E-learning market vendors that include 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StraighterLine Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the self-paced E-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

