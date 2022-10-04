The Global Salt Market is expected to grow by 39.91 mn t during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.21% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Salt Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01079107/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the salt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a wide range of industrial applications, an increase in the production of chloralkali chemicals, and increased demand for processed foods.

The salt market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The salt market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemical processing

• Road de-icing

• Food processing

• Others



By Type

• Rock salt

• Brine

• Solar salt

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing production of salt in APAC by the solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production and increasing demand for micronized salt will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the salt market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading salt market vendors that include Atisale Spa, Bras del Port SA, Cargill Inc., Ciech SA, Compass Minerals International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini Spa, K S AG, Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Rio Tinto Ltd, Russol LLC, Salinen Austria AG, Salt Mine Klodawa SA, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the salt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

