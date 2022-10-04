The Global Insulation Market is expected to grow by $20.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02116588/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the insulation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to optimize building energy consumption.

The insulation market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The insulation market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wool

• Plastic foam

• Others



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies new product launches and expansion of vendorsas one of the prime reasons driving the insulation market growth during the next few years. Also, green building developments influencing sales prospects and high demand from developing nations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading insulation market vendors that include BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Huntsman corp., Kaneka Corp., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lucas Insulation LLC, Owens Corning, Recticel NV, ROCKWOOL International AS, Xella International GmbH, and Synthos SA. Also, the insulation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

