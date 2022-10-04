The Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market is expected to grow by $4.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01877092/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial gear motors and drives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient industrial gear motors and drives, an increase in demand for automated equipment in industrial premises, and increasing demand for industrial gear motors and drives motors in APAC.

The industrial gear motors and drives market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial gear motors and drives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Material handling

• Food and beverages

• Wind power

• Chemicals and oil and gas

• Others



By Type

• Standard geared products

• Precision geared products



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gear motors and drives market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of IoT in motors and drives and technological advances and new product developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the industrial gear motors and drives market covers the following areas:

• Industrial gear motors and drives market sizing

• Industrial gear motors and drives market forecast

• Industrial gear motors and drives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gear motors and drives market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Beacon Gear Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Buhler Motor GmbH, Demag Cranes and Components GmbH, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., ElectroCraft Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NER GROUP Co. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., SDT Drive Technology, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Also, the industrial gear motors and drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01877092/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________