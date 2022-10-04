The Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market is expected to grow by $17.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0846924/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the semiconductor capital equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of fabs, the surge in global demand for consumer electronics and smart electronic devices, and the miniaturization of electronic devices.

The semiconductor capital equipment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The semiconductor capital equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wafer-level manufacturing equipment

• Packaging and assembly equipment

• Automated test equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in wafer size as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor capital equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology and an increased need for semiconductor memory devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor capital equipment market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor capital equipment market sizing

• Semiconductor capital equipment market forecast

• Semiconductor capital equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor capital equipment market vendors that include Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment Inc., Advantest Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, ASML Holding NV, Hitachi Ltd., II VI Inc., KLA Corp., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc, Lam Research Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd, Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd, Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd., Veeco Instruments Inc., Vicky Electrical Contractors India Pvt. Ltd., and Voltabox AG. Also, the semiconductor capital equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

