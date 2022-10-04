New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325393/?utm_source=GNW

The global patient safety and risk management software market is expected to grow from $1.81 billion in 2021 to $2.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.40%. The patient safety and risk management software market is expected to reach $3.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.25%.



The patient safety and risk management software market consists sale of patient safety and risk management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used in risk management by analyzing and reporting medical issues that arise in healthcare institutions.This program is also used for reduction and prevention of such kind of errors.



Patient safety concentrates on minimizing harm to patients whereas risk management prioritizes patient harm as well as other forms of hazards.



The main types of patient safety and risk management software are risk management and safety solutions, claims management solutions, and governance, risk and compliance solutions.The risk management and safety solutions are applied for risk management by analyzing and reporting medical issues that arise in healthcare institutions.



Risk assessment and reduction are both included in safety risk management.The various types of deployment modes in patient safety and risk management software include private cloud and public cloud.



They are adopted by hospitals, ambulatory care centers, long-term care centers, pharmacies, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the patient safety and risk management software market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the patient safety and risk management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing adoption of IT in healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the patient safety and risk management software market going forward.The healthcare industry has benefited greatly from advances in information technology (IT).



Electronic medical records are one example of a huge improvement that IT has given to hospitals (EMR).With the use of this technology, medical data can be compiled into a single database.



Use of digital tools and teleconsultation is another recent advance in information technology (IT) in Healthcare.For Instance, in 2020, during the pandemic lockdown in India, 85% of practitioners used digital tools and teleconsultation.



On the other hand, first-time users accounted for 80% of all teleconsultation services. When compared to the same period in 2019, telehealth visits grew by 50% in 2020.Therefore, the adoption of IT in healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of patient safety and risk management software market going forward.



Adopting different innovative technologies have emerged as a key trend in patient safety and risk management software market.Innovative technology is a term used to describe a technological or scientific process or product that is characterized in terms of production, research, and development.



The companies operating in the paitent safety and risk management software market are focusing on developing innovative products with latest technologies to increase customer reach and expand their business offerings. For instance, In May 2022, Mindray, one of the leading global providers of medical devices and solutions has launched M-Connect IT Solution, helping optimize clinical workflow and ensure patient safety in hospitals.



In June 2021, RLDatix, a UK-based provider of healthcare governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions acquired Allocate for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, RLDatix will combine its industry-leading patient safety, compliance, risk and provider management capabilities.



Allocate, a UK-based provider of human capital management solutions that help healthcare organizations deliver effective care and safe.



The countries covered in the patient safety and risk management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

