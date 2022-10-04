New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Card in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325395/?utm_source=GNW





The global smart card in healthcare market is expected to decline from $1.19 billion in 2021 to $1.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The smart card in healthcare market is expected to reach $2.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



The smart card in healthcare market consists of sales of smart care products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for various operational activities in healthcare industry.A smart card is a plastic card embedded with a computer chip that stores and transacts data between users.



The data is associated with either value or information or both and is stored and processed within the card’s chip.Smart health cards manage patient identity and give practitioners and pharmacists secure access to their medical records.



Identifying the patient is the cornerstone of quality medical care and good health system management.



The main types of smart card in healthcare are contactless smart cards, contact-based smart cards, dual-interface smart cards, and hybrid smart cards. The contactless smart cards use RF technology but, by design, operate at short ranges (less than 4 in.) and are very secure. Contactless smart card technology is currently being used for secure identity applications worldwide. Contactless smart cards look like contact smart cards but without the contact plate. They communicate with the reader through a contactless RF interface. The various components of smart card in healthcare include memory card-based smart cards and microcontroller-based smart cards. The applications of smart card in healthcare include personal identity, patient history, billing and payment, and security.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart card in healthcare market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart card in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing inclination of healthcare organizations and governments of various countiestowards the adoption of smart cards is driving the growth of the smart card In healthcare market.The institutions and government bodies across the globe are implementing advanced smart technologies to increase transparency across business operations.



Smart cards in healthcare provide security and confidentiality of patient data, maintain accurate patient identification at various facilities and geographies, enable secure access to emergency medical information, easy bill payment using the card for a financial transaction, and reduce health care fraud.For instance, in 2021, according to an article published by Medica Magazine, the European Commission took a decision for mandating the introduction of a card-based replacement to its E- 111 paper form for cross-border healthcare.



The decision gave impetus to enhancing the usage of smart card technology in healthcare. Therefore, the increasing inclination of healthcare organizations and governments of various counties toward the adoption of smart cards is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Development of advanced smart card technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart card in healthcare market.Leading players in the healthcare smart card market are investing in advanced technologies to expand their customer reach and maintain a competitive edge over their existing ccompetitorsin the market.



For instance, in March 2020, CardLogix Corporation, released a new edition of BIOSID, which is a robust mobile identity solution featuring multiple biometric modalities (face, fingerprints, iris, signature) and high-security smart card technology.



In April 2019, Thales technology a France-based company involved in designing, development, and manufacturing of electrical systems acquired Gemalto for an amount of $5.04 billion. With this acquisition, the company aimed to tackle challenges such as unmanned air traffic management, data and network cyber security, airport security and financial transaction security. The acquisition also expanded the product portfolio of digital identity and security offerings based on technologies such as biometry, data protection, and cyber security. Gemalto was a Netherlands-based multinational digital security company that created software applications and secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens.



The countries covered in the smart card in healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

