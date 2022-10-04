Making The Case For Cannabis: Medical New Book A MICROSCOPIC VIEW OF MEDICAL CANNABIS Closely Examines The Chemical Composition Of Cannabis To Establish Its Role In Treating Disease

Charleston, SC, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2016, author Cathie Hiegel began researching the effects of medical cannabis for a friend who did not get her dispensary, but she continued her research. Responding to a lack of accessible, practical information on, she committed herself to the task of training and educating those looking for medical cannabis treatment options. Drawing from her knowledge in the field of cytology, Hiegel presents a compendium of medical protocols to help doctors, dispensaries and patients determine which cannabis chemovar works best on a particular disease. Knowing cannabis is not a one-size-fits-all solution, she breaks down each disease into three compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids to help readers understand how they work together to provide specific treatments.

In A Microscopic View of Medical Cannabis, Hiegel examines the organic compounds of the cannabis plant to educate readers on the benefits of using medical marijuana on 26 diseases and 19 cancers. With each case, Hiegel presents clinically relevant cannabis protocols, providing a tailored treatment plan to effectively manage conditions and symptoms. Additionally, each protocol sheet lists the pros and cons of using cannabis in conjunction with other medications and treatments. Advancing the conversation on the role cannabis will play in future healthcare treatment practices, this groundbreaking and informative book is an invaluable resource for medical professionals, pharmacists, caregivers, cannabis dispensary agents, and patients.

A Microscopic View of Medical Cannabis is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Cathie Hiegel was a cytotechnologist for 23 years before she began researching the effects of cannabis for treating disease. With her partner Dr. Brian Nichol, she founded Cannabis Expert Training, an organization dedicated to educating and training dispensaries, patients and healthcare professionals on cannabis treatment plans. She is a member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians.

