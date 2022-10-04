Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2022 Results; and to Present at an Upcoming Investor Event

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022.



The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain dial in and passcode details.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the company’s website and accessible using the same link.

The company also announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

2022 Baird Global Industrial Conference

Tuesday, November 8, 2022



A copy of the presentation for the conference will be available shortly before the company presents and may be accessed via the Event’s section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com .