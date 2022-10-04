New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325401/?utm_source=GNW

, Kao Corporation, Susanne Kaufmann, The Honest Company, Inc., Dr Teal, and Margot Elena.



The global luxury bath and body products market is expected to grow from $13.28 billion in 2021 to $14.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The luxury bath and body products market is expected to reach $21.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The luxury bath and body products market consists of sales of the luxury bath and body products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are high-quality products intended for bathing and body care purpose. These products feel relaxing and luxurious due to high-quality ingredients used during manufacturing and generally cost high.



The main products of luxury bath and body products is a body oil, body lotions and creams, body washes, and other products.Body oil refers to lightweight, nourishing, and protective moisturizers.



The body oil soak into the upper layers of skin to enhance its quality and even the skin tone. The distribution channels of luxury bath and body products include online and offline.



North America was the largest region in the luxury bath and body products market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the luxury bath and body products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The luxury bath and body products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Luxury bath and body products market statistics, including luxury bath and body products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a luxury bath and body products market share, detailed luxury bath and body products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the luxury bath and body products industry. This luxury bath and body products market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising demand for luxury products such as lotions, shower gels, and body wash is propelling the growth of the luxury bath and body products market.The luxury products refer to the lather well, smell wonderful and look lovely by the bath.



The market is being driven by rising self-care trends and rising demand for luxury products such as lotions, shower gels, and body wash. For instance, according to the luxury report 2021 by Bain & Co., the demand for luxury products grew by 13% to 15% to EUR 1.14 trillion ($1.34 trillion) in 2021. The market was still 9% to 11% below pre-2019 levels but the growth was steady. Thus the increasing demand for luxury products is expected to boost demand for luxury bath and body products during the forecast period.



The integration of biotechnical innovations with bath products is a key trend in the luxury bath and body products market.Biotechnology is a biology-based technology that uses cellular and biomolecular processes to create technologies and products that improve the lives and the health of the planet.



The companies operating luxury bath and body products are focusing on developing innovative products with greater efficacy and effectiveness.For instance, in October 2021, Everist, a single-use plastic-free beauty products manufacturer launched an innovative waterless body wash concentrate.



The plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free formula included the goodness of many natural oils and nutrients.The body wash concentrate is water-activated by water with a simple paste-to-lather gesture.



Consumers just need to lather the paste on their hands and start cleansing the skin.



In July 2021, NuWhirl systems corp., US-based, a luxury bath products manufacturer, acquired a luxury bath product line of custom molded products (CMP) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would strengthen the company’s position as a top supplier of jetted and luxury bath products. NuWhirl’s customer base and capabilities will be significantly expanded. CMP, is a European-based manufacturer of luxury bath and body products for the recreational pool and spa industry.



The countries covered in the luxury bath and body products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325401/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________