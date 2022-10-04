New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laser Processing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325405/?utm_source=GNW

The global laser processing market is expected to grow from $14.73 billion in 2021 to $16.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.46%. The laser processing market is expected to reach $23.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.02%.



The laser processing market consists of the sale of laser processing materials and products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to laser processing as the use of a laser beam projection to the surface of a material produced by a thermal effect to complete the processing, which includes laser welding, laser cutting, surface modification, laser marking, laser drilling, and micro processing. Laser beams are used to perform various materials such as punching, cutting, scribing, welding, and heat treatment because lasers can adapt to any material’s process.



The main types of laser processing are gas laser, liquid laser, solid laser, and other types.The gas laser refers to a laser that generates light by passing an electric current through a gas via a process known as population inversion.



Helium-neon lasers are often utilized in physics labs and other educational settings and tend to be the least expensive.The main applications of laser processing include cutting, welding, drilling, micro processing, marking and engraving, and other applications.



The end-users of laser processing include aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, machine tools, architecture, electronics and microelectronics, and other end-user industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the laser processing market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laser processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing applications of lasers in medical devices and surgeries are significantly contributing to the growth of the laser processing market.Medical lasers are utilized in medical procedures in various specialities, including ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and dental surgeries, as well as in intraabdominal, cardiothoracic, neurologic, gynecologic, and urologic procedures.



Lasers facilitate a source of focused, coherent light capable of transmitting intense energy to a precise location. For instance, in 2022, according to a report published by Biospace, a leading online source for biotechnology jobs, cataract statistics in the U.K., 330,000 cataract operations are conducted every year in the country. Moreover, 30% of people aged 65 years and above are expected to have a cataract in one or both eyes. In 2020, in the U.S., around 718,000 surgeries are projected to be performed. In Europe, around 757,000 laser eye surgeries are likely to be performed by 2020. Therefore, the increasing usage of laser in medical devices and surgeries is expected to boost the demand for laser processing solutions during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the laser processing market.Many companies operating in laser processing are developing new products or new technologies to meet industry demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.



For instance, in September 2021, TRUMPF, a German-based industrial machine manufacturing company launched 2D laser cutting machine, TruLaser 1000 which guaranteed up to 70% feed rate and with its effective cooling, it produces with high processing quality. Due to its ease of use and a wide variety of materials, it is ideal for beginners and companies who want to increase their production capacity.



In 2022, TRUMPF, a German-based industrial machinery manufacturing company acquired an 80% stake in Active Fiber Systems GmbH (AFS) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, TRUMPF can leverage AFS’s laser systems to generate extremely short-wavelength light with high coherence, as well as for biomedical imaging and materials processing.



Active Fiber Systems GmbH German-based manufacturer of ultrashort-pulse laser systems and fiber laser systems for science and research applications.



The countries covered in the laser processing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

