Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2022

The global commercial aircraft landing gears market is expected to grow from $7.68 billion in 2021 to $8.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The commercial aircraft landing gears market is expected to reach $11.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The commercial aircraft landing gear consists of the sales of commercial aircraft landing gear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to providing undercarriage support for aircraft.The primary aim of a commercial aircraft’s landing gear is to arrange a suspension system during taxi, take-off, and landing.



Its purpose is to absorb and disperse the angular momentum energy of landing impacts, lowering the impact force transferred to the aircraft. The commercial aircraft landing gear consists of shock absorber, wheel, braking system, turning system, undercarriage retractile system, and other components.



The main gear positions of commercial landing gears include main landing and nose landing.Main landing systems refer to land gear systems, which are located close to the center of gravity of the aircraft.



The different aircrafts utilizing commercial landing gear include a fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. The end-users of commercial aircraft landing gears are commercial and armed forces.



North America was the largest region in the commercial aircraft landing gear market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the commercial aircraft landing gear report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the commercial aircraft landing gears market.Aviation provides a rapid global transportation network, fostering economic growth, job creation, and promoting international trade and tourism.



The increased passenger and freight air transport demand have increased the purchase of new aircraft by air transportation and cargo service providers across the globe.The rapid growth in sales of aircraft is expected to boost the demand for landing gears, as they are a vital component in each aircraft.



For instance, in January 2022, in a report published by Airbus, an aerospace corporation, achieved 611 deliveries in 2021, which is 8% higher than 566 deliveries in 2020. Therefore, increasing demand for aircraft is expected to boost demand for commercial aircraft landing gears during the forecast period.



The advanced landing gear technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial aircraft landing gears market.The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced landing gear technologies to absorb and dissipate the kinetic energy of landing impact by enabling technologies such as retractable landing gear sub-systems, hydraulic systems, and controllers.



With such technologies, landing gear aids commercial aircraft through a wheel braking and speed controlling system, that provides directional control of the aircraft.Major companies operating in the commercial aircraft landing gears market are focused on delivering technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



For instance, In October 2020, an India-based Government agency, Defence Research and Development Organisation, developed the unmanned aerial vehicle retractable landing gear system. This system works on the five system framework such as shock struts, wheel brake and steering actuator, retraction and deployment mechanism, hydraulic system, and landing gear controller.



In May 2019, Britten-Norman, a UK-based aircraft manufacturer and aviation services provider company, acquired the Claverham Limited product line for the Islander, Trislander, and Defender landing gear for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Britten-Norman will proceed with new build and aftermarket support for landing gear manufacturing at its UK facility.



Claverham Limited is a UK-based manufacturer of hydraulic equipment/systems, landing gear, control actuators, and valves.



The countries covered in the commercial aircraft landing gear report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

