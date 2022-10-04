Truth Social Android App Available in the Samsung Galaxy Store

SARASTOA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced today that the Truth Social Android App is now available for U.S.-based Samsung smartphone users to download in the Samsung Galaxy Store. The inclusion of Truth Social in the Samsung Galaxy Store represents a major milestone for Truth Social’s availability in the United States, as Samsung commands a 30 percent share of the domestic smartphone market, according to publicly available data.
New and existing U.S.-based Samsung users can download the Truth Social Android App on their smartphones here.
Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us
Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com