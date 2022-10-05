Change in SSH Communications Security Corporation’s Leadership Team

English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Corporation - Stock Exchange Release - October 05, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (EEST)



Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer of SSH Communications Security Corporation, has resigned from the company and will move to a position outside the company. Mr. Nordström has been employed by SSH Communications Security Corporation and a member of the Leadership Team since 2018.

"I would like to thank Niklas for his excellent contribution to the company as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO, and Business Line Director. We wish him all the best for his new challenges," says CEO Teemu Tunkelo.

Mr. Nordström will continue in his position until 3 January 2023. The company will immediately launch a search for a new CFO.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo

CEO

