Pioneer Announces Private Placement of $1.0 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a web3 gaming and infrastructure company, today announces its intention of raise up to $1,000,000, on a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) basis, through the sale of units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months following the Private Placement closing at an exercise price of $0.25.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Private Placement to continue executing on its strategic growth strategy, ongoing technology development and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the NEO Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month hold period following the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company may pay a finder’s fee in connection with the Private Placement to eligible finders comprised of: (i) a fee payable in cash equal to up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement from investors introduced by the applicable finder; and (ii) such number of transferrable warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) that is equal to up to 6.0% of the number of units sold to investors introduced by such finder. Each Finder’s Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price equal to $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer (NEO:JPEG, AQSE: PNER) is a leading web3 gaming and infrastructure company using its proprietary suite of technology, MetaKit, to build and convert games and applications for the blockchain. Pioneer has built a complete web3 gaming ecosystem which includes content and game development; infrastructure and web2 conversion; and distribution and global publishing. Through strategic distribution partnerships, Pioneer will continue to focus on launching successful play to earn (P2E) games to mass markets globally, and drive user engagement and adoption and therefore meaningful revenue generation.

Web3 gaming is at the forefront of a new wave of technology and there is significant opportunity for growth as an early adopter in the industry. Even in its infancy, there is a significant influx of capital, both public and private, and attention on the bourgeoning sector. Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

“Darcy Taylor”

CEO & Director

ir@p10neer.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge +44 7876 888 011

