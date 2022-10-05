Advantest Announces Call for Papers for VOICE 2023 Developer Conference in Santa Clara, California

TOKYO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has issued an international call for papers for its VOICE 2023 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference will be held in Santa Clara, California, on May 9-10, 2023.



VOICE is the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, memory testers, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering, and technology development. The annual conference unites semiconductor test professionals representing the world’s leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advancements and network with peers.

“Following the success of last year’s event, VOICE 2023 will provide attendees with another valuable opportunity to discuss the latest test trends and technologies with peers from various semiconductor-related companies across the globe,” said Matt Borto, General Chair of VOICE 2023 and Senior Manager, Test Engineering at Analog Devices. “We have planned a rich technical program for the May 2023 Developers Conference, focusing on relevant topics such as 5G, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and new test methodologies. These emergent technologies present new challenges, and VOICE provides a great environment for industry professionals to gather and discuss how to best tackle these challenges and drive the industry forward.”

VOICE 2023 will offer learning opportunities such as technical presentations, keynote addresses and technology kiosks. Advantest’s VOICE 2023 call for papers focuses on these technology tracks and suggested topic areas:

5G/Millimeter Wave — 5G communications, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF)

— 5G communications, WiGig and wideband Radio Frequency (RF) High-Performance Digital — Solutions addressing Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), high-end mobile processors and power distribution

— Solutions addressing Artificial Intelligence (AI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), high-end mobile processors and power distribution Factory Automation — Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield, uptime and cost management

— Methodologies, tools, and best practices that address the challenges in device production including improving test data quality, reducing test excursion, improving OEE, yield, uptime and cost management Parametric Test — Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques

— Cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, dynamic and predictive test flows and platform correlation techniques Hardware & Software Design Integration — Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements

— Utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements Test Methodologies — Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time to market improvements

— Supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time to market improvements T2000 — Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, sensor cameras, massive parallelism, system level testing for SiP, and display driver testing

— Automotive controllers, microcontrollers, power ICs, sensor cameras, massive parallelism, system level testing for SiP, and display driver testing Hot Topics — New market drivers and future trends, Machine Learning (ML), smart data innovation, big data analytics, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes)

— New market drivers and future trends, Machine Learning (ML), smart data innovation, big data analytics, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes) Device/System Level Test — Specific procedures, Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles, and multi-chip system-in-package devices

Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation at https://voice.advantest. c om/call-for-papers/ . To be considered, submissions must be received by November 8, 2022. Accepted presenters will be notified on December 30, 2022. Attendees at the conference sessions in May 2023 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.

For more information about the VOICE 2023 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.a dvantest.com/ or email mktgcomms@advantest.com .

About VOICE 2023

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2023 on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

