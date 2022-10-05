Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market Report 2022: 24/7 Payments Services and Operational Cost-Efficiency Fueling Adoption & Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (B2B, B2C), by Functionalities (Risk Management, Advanced Analytics & Reporting), by End-use (BFSI, E-commerce), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global payment orchestration platform market size is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing use of smartphones for making payments is anticipated to drive industry growth. Moreover, consumer awareness about multiple payment options and increasing expectations for secure and fast payments contributes significantly to industry development.

There is an increasing need for digital payment solutions, especially in small-scale businesses. Such businesses possess significant growth potential and the adoption of a payment orchestration platform (POP) by them is expected to open up new business opportunities. Hence, payment orchestration providers are focusing on catering to small-scale businesses' needs, owing to the rising small- & medium-scale enterprises across the globe.

The adoption of a POP offers numerous advantages, such as 24/7 payments services and operational cost-efficiency. Moreover, it also aids in the adherence to the security standards. That attracts many industry players to adopt POP to manage their payment operations more efficiently.

The pandemic has contributed positively to industry growth. Major hospitals and other essential service providers have shifted from traditional payment terminals to online payment methods. Thus, increasing digitalization and the introduction of tech-based payment terminals by key providers are projected to drive the industry's growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Payment Orchestration Platform Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights

Chapter 6 Payment Orchestration Platform Type Outlook

Chapter 7 Payment Orchestration Platform Functionalities Outlook

Chapter 8 Payment Orchestration Platform End-use Outlook

Chapter 9 Payment Orchestration Platform Regional Outlook

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • CellPoint Digital
  • IXOLIT Group
  • Payoneer Inc.
  • APEXX Fintech Limited
  • Rebilly
  • Spreedly
  • Modo Payments
  • Akurateco
  • BNT Soft
  • aye4fin GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b19fe

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                 Payment Platform
                            
                            
                                Digital Payment
                            
                            
                                Online Payment
                            
                            
                                Payment Solution
                            
                            
                                Payments
                            
                            
                                Payments Orchestration
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data