Signing of Primary Dealer Agreement with Fossar Investment Bank hf.

An agreement has been signed between the Government Debt Management on behalf of the Treasury and Fossar Investment Bank hf. regarding Issuance and Market Making in Treasury securities.

The agreement takes effect on 13 October 2022 and from that day five financial institutions will be acting as primary dealers in Treasury securities. They are Arion Banki hf., Fossar Investment Bank hf., Islandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf. and Landsbankinn hf.

The agreement with Fossar Investment Bank hf. is identical to the agreements concluded with other primary dealers 18 March 2022.

Further information can be obtained from Björgvin Sighvatsson, head of the Government Debt Management at +354 569 9600.