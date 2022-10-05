Supply Remains an Issue Despite Impact of Higher Mortgage Rates

| Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TRREB Calls on Municipal Election Candidates to Remain Focused on Addressing Housing Affordability

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market continued its adjustment to higher borrowing costs in September 2022. Sales for the month reached 5,038, but were down by 44.1 per cent compared to September 2021.

New listings were also down on a year-over-year basis by 16.7 per cent to 11,237. This was the lowest number of new listings reported for the month of September since 2002. This is especially troublesome given that the stock of homes in the GTA increased markedly over the last 20 years.

Recent polling by Ipsos Public Affairs for TRREB1 suggests that the public agrees the lack of housing supply is a key issue in the GTA. The poll found that 71 per cent of combined Toronto and ‘905’ regions residents believe that municipalities should focus their efforts on increasing the supply of homes for sale and rent rather than trying to reduce demand for housing.

“We must ensure that the temporary dip in housing demand is not allowed to mask the critical shortage of homes available for sale in the GTA. Candidates running in the upcoming Ontario municipal elections must ensure home buyers and renters have adequate housing options in the years to come. Municipal council decisions have a direct impact on housing affordability, in terms of the protracted development approval processes, high development fees and other related policies that preclude timely housing development,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

“Elected councils must also reconsider existing policies that preclude homeowners from listing their homes for sale, including significant added upfront costs like the land transfer tax. Potential new policies like mandatory home energy audits could also create unnecessary interference and delays in the home selling process and dissuade some homeowners from listing their homes for sale,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

“Energy audits should be voluntary, a feeling which is supported 73 per cent of Torontonians and 78 per cent of ‘905’ residents recently polled by Ipsos Public Affairs for TRREB. If councils continue to support policies that restrict new home development and existing home listings, such as exclusionary zoning, housing affordability will be severely hampered over the long term, which will also hamper our region’s future growth,” added DiMichele.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) Composite benchmark was up on a year-over-year basis by 4.3 per cent. Over the same period of time, the average price dipped by 4.3 per cent to $1,086,762. The average price was up compared to August 2022.

“Hovering just below $1.1 million, the average selling price may have found some support during the last couple months of summer. With new listings down quite substantially year-over-year and well-below historic norms, some home buyers are quite possibly experiencing tighter market conditions in some GTA neighbourhoods. October generally represents the peak of the fall market, so it will be important to see where price trends head over the next month,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

To learn more about the housing affordability issues affecting GTA residents, visit GiveMeOptions.ca

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price September 1–30, 2022
 20222021
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")1,7441,061,8764,4933,3871,090,4225,958
Rest of GTA ("905")3,2941,099,9386,7445,6231,161,8957,536
GTA5,0381,086,76211,2379,0101,135,02713,494


TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type September 1–30, 2022
 SalesAverage Price
 416905Total416905Total
Detached4971,8372,3341,585,5891,310,6391,369,186
Yr./Yr. % Change-44.3%-38.7%-40.0%-11.0%-9.5%-10.2%
Semi-Detached1803215011,210,715949,1421,043,120
Yr./Yr. % Change-44.4%-35.4%-39.0%-7.3%-4.2%-6.5%
Townhouse171659830943,922890,608901,592
Yr./Yr. % Change-53.0%-44.5%-46.5%1.3%-1.4%-0.9%
Condo Apartment8754421,317769,058655,117730,818
Yr./Yr. % Change-51.0%-49.2%-50.4%3.4%3.3%3.2%


September 2022 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI
 Composite (All Types)Single-Family DetachedSingle-Family
Attached		TownhouseApartment
TRREB Total4.25%1.85%3.55%7.70%13.31%
Halton Region0.03%-0.75%1.13%1.22%5.53%
Peel Region5.30%3.39%3.78%9.30%17.57%
City of Toronto5.21%1.20%1.79%10.71%12.52%
York Region6.74%4.48%7.86%9.03%17.72%
Durham Region1.76%1.06%1.41%7.47%15.12%
Orangeville3.12%0.87%2.99%13.15%24.41%
South Simcoe County10.00%-0.88%3.20%7.36%19.58%
Source:Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth

Please note the methodology used to calculate MLS® HPI has been changed. For more information, click HERE.

Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price September 2022
 20222021
 SalesAverage PriceNew ListingsSalesAverage PriceNew Listings
City of Toronto ("416")22,9511,157,55346,26833,7441,047,31251,700
Rest of GTA ("905")39,6871,245,00783,23463,1601,096,18287,930
GTA62,6381,212,963129,50296,9041,079,164139,630


YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type September 2022
 SalesAverage Price
 416 905 Total416 905 Total
Detached6,234 21,698 27,932 1,837,880 1,504,878 1,579,199 
Yr./Yr. % Change-30.2%-38.5%-36.8%8.0%12.8%12.1%
Semi-Detached2,117 3,718 5,835 1,403,395 1,095,549 1,207,239 
Yr./Yr. % Change-31.8%-36.5%-34.8%9.5%17.4%14.5%
Townhouse2,297 8,245 10,542 1,052,511 997,078 1,009,156 
Yr./Yr. % Change-38.2%-37.4%-37.5%13.6%17.9%16.9%
Condo Apartment12,128 5,633 17,761 791,186 716,562 767,519 
Yr./Yr. % Change-31.8%-31.2%-31.6%12.1%19.5%14.1%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 
     
 SalesMonth-over-Month
% Chg.		Average PriceMonth-over-Month %
Chg.
September '219,311-1.1%$1,140,0072.0%
October '219,9256.6%$1,155,1041.3%
November '219,335-5.9%$1,181,2262.3%
December '218,983-3.8%$1,210,3752.5%
January '228,645-3.8%$1,272,0975.1%
February '229,1636.0%$1,285,1291.0%
March '227,876-14.0%$1,252,680-2.5%
April '226,631-15.8%$1,204,076-3.9%
May '226,074-8.4%$1,172,093-2.7%
June '225,780-4.8%$1,138,924-2.8%
July '225,296-8.4%$1,107,613-2.7%
August '225,88511.1%$1,130,4632.1%
September '225,248-10.8%$1,099,668-2.7%


Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment. 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).  Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

READ THE FULL REPORT.

___________________________
Notes
1 This Ipsos poll was commissioned by TRREB. Polling took place between September 12 to September 27, 2022, and was conducted online via Ipsos’ i-Say panel. There was a total of n=1002 respondents, n=515 GTA 416 and n=486 from GTA 905. The margin of error with this sample size is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/
https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB
https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel
http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/
https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/
https://www.trrebwire.ca/