Outlook on the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Alere, Biomerieux and Lucigen Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Technology (NASBA, HDA, LAMP, SDA, SPIA, NEAR), by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to this report.

A significant rise in awareness regarding the rapid testing and early detection of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the global growth in the prevalence of HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted diseases, as well as the rise in adoption of INAAT for the diagnosis of such diseases, is anticipated to drive market growth.



INAAT offers a more sensitive, accurate, and rapid alternative to traditional methods, such as culture-based identification, for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Similarly, INAAT techniques require minimal resources and are used without the need for thermal cyclers, which significantly improves the portability of such techniques.

Moreover, isothermal amplification involves the use of less expensive procedures and equipment, which can fuel its adoption in developing countries. In particular, regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa, that have recently witnessed epidemics of infectious diseases, such as Zika virus, tuberculosis, and influenza, present significant opportunities for market expansion.



To address the growing demand for INAAT offerings, key players are expanding their product portfolio by the launch of advanced reagents for the latest INAAT products. For instance, in March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched its Invitrogen Super Script IV RT-LAMP Master Mix, intended for the detection of various viral pathogens. Such product launches are favoring market growth by increasing the utility of INAAT techniques for a broad range of applications.



Furthermore, COVID-19 has positively affected the market growth by increasing demand for the rapid and accurate testing alternatives used for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Several key players have developed new INAAT-based COVID-19 testing products and have secured emergency use approvals for such products from the U.S. FDA.

For instance, commercially available products in this domain include Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc.'s Procleix SARS-CoV-2 assay and Lucira Health, Inc.'s Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 test kit. Such strategic initiatives fueled by COVID-19 are likely to provide a significant stimulus to market growth in the near future.



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Report Highlights

By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 due to the widespread availability of thermo stable polymerases, and increasing demand for cost-effective diagnostic alternatives such as INAAT products

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology accounted for the largest share of 15.83% in 2021 as the technique allows for the use of multiple modes of detection and has the ability to detect a broad range of RNA and DNA targets

By application, infectious disease diagnostics held the largest share of 34.84% in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious disease, globally, and promising alternatives offered by INAAT technologies over PCR-based techniques

North America held a share of 42.86% and dominated the global market in 2021, due to the rapid growth in the healthcare sector and the presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and others within the region

Hospitals end-use segment held the largest market share of 39.83% in 2021 due to the increasing adoption of INAAT techniques for rapid diagnostics and increasing global healthcare expenditure

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1 Increasing Incidences Of Chronic Diseases And Rise In The Aging Population Across The Globe

3.3.2 Upsurge In The Molecular Diagnostics Market

3.3.3.Rise In Demand For Low Cost And Effective Diagnostics Procedures

3.3.4 Increase In The Available Disposable Income In The Developing Economies

3.3.5 Increase In The Adoption Of Inaat Over Pcr Is Boosting The Market

3.3.6 Rise In The Miniaturization Of Nucleic Acid-Based Diagnostics

3.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.4.2 Lack Of Awareness Over New Diagnostics Technologies

3.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



Chapter 4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Instruments Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Reagents

4.3.1 Reagents Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market - Segment Analysis, by Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 NASBA

5.2.1 NASBA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 HDA

5.3.1 HDA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 LAMP

5.4.1 LAMP Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 SDA

5.5.1 SDA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 SPIA

5.6.1 SPIA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7 NEAR

5.7.1 NEAR Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.8 TMA

5.8.1 TMA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.9 RCA

5.9.1 RCA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.10 RPA

5.10.1 RPA Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.11 SMAP2

5.11.1 SMAp2 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.12 Others

5.12.1 Other Technology Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market- Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Blood Screening

6.2.1 Blood Screening Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Infectious disease diagnostics

6.3.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Cancer

6.4.1 Cancer Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Other Applications Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market- Segment Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (Usd Million)

7.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market: End-User Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Central And Reference Labs

7.3.1central And Reference Labs Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Other End-Use Market Estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market - Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (Usd Million)



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Strategy Framework

9.2 Company/Competition Categorization

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 ALERE, INC.

9.3.1.1 Company Overview

9.3.1.2 Financial Performance

9.3.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.2 BIOMERIEUX SA

9.3.2.1 Company Overview

9.3.2.2 Financial Performance

9.3.2.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.3 EIKEN CHEMICAL CO. LTD

9.3.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4 HOLOGIC INC.(GEN-PROBE)

9.3.4.1 Company Overview

9.3.4.2 Financial Performance

9.3.4.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.5 LUCIGEN

9.3.5.1 Company Overview

9.3.5.2 Financial Performance

9.3.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.6 MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

9.3.6.1 Company Overview

9.3.6.2 Financial Performance

9.3.6.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.7 USTAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

9.3.7.1 Company Overview

9.3.7.2 Financial Performance

9.3.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8 QIAGEN

9.3.8.1 Company Overview

9.3.8.2 Financial Performance

9.3.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.9 QUIDEL CORPORATION

9.3.9.1 Company Overview

9.3.9.2 Financial Performance

9.3.9.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.10 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

9.3.10.1 Company Overview

9.3.10.2 Financial Performance

9.3.10.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.11 BD (BECTON, DICKINSON & COMPANY)

9.3.11.1 Company Overview

9.3.11.2 Financial Performance

9.3.11.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.12 OptiGene Limited

9.3.12.1 Company Overview

9.3.12.2 Financial Performance

9.3.12.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.12.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl00pb

Attachment