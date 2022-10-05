FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

gategroup and Gate Gourmet, official culinary service supplier for SWISS lounges in Switzerland, congratulate SWISS for Skytrax Awards as “World’s Best First-Class Lounge Dining” and “World’s Best First-Class Lounge”

The 2022 Skytrax World Airlines Awards were based on surveys from 13 million air travelers from over 100 countries.



ZURICH (04 October 2022) – gategroup, the global leader in airline catering and food services, today announced a congratulatory message to their Zurich-based airline partner, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), who was bestowed first place by Skytrax in this year’s World Airlines Awards ceremony in both “World’s Best First-Class Lounge Dining” and “World’s Best First-Class Lounge” categories for their First-Class Lounges in Zurich International Airport (ZRH).

“We send our sincere and heartfelt congratulations to our long-lasting partner SWISS for being globally recognized for providing unparalleled and outstanding experiences for passengers in their first-class lounges in Zurich,” said Christoph Schmitz, CEO of Zurich-based gategroup. “With gategroup’s roots stemming from a spin-off from Swissair catering in 1992, we have always had a close relationship with our partner, collaborating from the beginning on menu design for in-flight catering to developing our partnership further to become SWISS’ official culinary service partner for all their lounges in Zurich International Airport”

Gate Gourmet, a subsidiary of gategroup focusing on culinary innovation and exceptional catering services to airlines and airport lounges worldwide, has been providing their culinary expertise to Zurich International Airport’s SWISS First Lounges, Senator Lounges and SWISS Business Lounges since October 2020. Within the award-winning SWISS First Lounge, passengers are treated to a stylish champagne bar and delicious 5-star menu offering an exquisite à la carte menu supported by a broad wine selection comprised of award-winning wines from around the world.

“As Swiss International Air Lines’ official culinary service partner in Lounge Dining, Gate Gourmet is excited to extend our heartfelt congratulations to SWISS for winning TWO Skytrax World Airline Awards in Lounges this year and specifically in the area of dining,” additionally shared Federico Germani, gategroup’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to be partnered with such a collaborative team dedicated in extending the best-in-class dining offer in lounges around the world.”

Covering over 350 airlines, the Skytrax Market Research Institute has been conducting the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey since 1999. In 2022, over 13.4 million surveys were collected from passengers across 6 languages in over 100 countries. More information about the Skytrax World Airline Awards can be found here: www.worldairlineawards.com

For more information please email mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.