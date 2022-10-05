The Worldwide Agro Textile Industry is Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agro Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Woven, Knitted), by Material (Synthetic, Natural), by End-use (Fishing Nets, Shade Nets), by Application (Agriculture, Aquaculture), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agro textile market size is expected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to this report.

The product demand is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising need to increase agricultural productivity to fulfill the daily demand of the growing population. The increasing health consciousness among consumers has contributed significantly to the increasing demand for organic products. The increasing consumer preference for natural products has led to a surge in the demand for organic raw materials used for manufacturing sustainable clothes and all-natural personal hygiene products, such as soaps.



A rise in the demand for organic foods has also helped in the adoption of processes and technologies that enhance crop yields without the application of supplements. This leads to an increase in the usage of materials, such as agro textiles, across the world.

Agro textiles play a major role in various applications across agro-industries, such as horticulture, farming, husbandry, and aquaculture, in the form of protection, storage, and growth stimulation. Some products help in the protection from sunlight in the form of shade nets by controlling the amount of sunlight and mulch mats that help block the sunlight to reduce weed growth. Products, such as anti-hail nets and windshields, help protect crops from damage due to climatic factors.



The global industry is characterized by the presence of several large-scale manufacturers catering to global demand. The product demand is high in developing economies including India and China owing to the integration of environmental factors into farming practices, such as restrictions on the usage of pesticides, which has helped maintain land quality.

Freudenberg Performance Materials, Garware Technical Fibers, and Tencate Industrial Fabrics, with their brands, such as Tencate Toptex and Tencate Nicolon, are some key players that develop products to increase agricultural yields and protect the produce.



Agro Textile Market Report Highlights

The growing demand for synthetic fibers is likely to drive the segment growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for Polyethylene (PE) in APAC owing to its use in consumer products is expected to fuel the growth of the textile market for polyolefins in the region

The high demand for packaged products in APAC owing to their ease of usage and cost-effectiveness is anticipated to contribute to the growth in the coming years

The non-woven type segment is expected to hold the highest revenue share by 2030 owing to the continuous development in technology to manufacture non-woven fabrics, such as spun bonding and needle punching

The fishing nets end-use segment led the industry in 2021 due to the rising use of aquatic life in various industries, such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, along with the rising seafood consumption

Key players are undertaking merger and collaboration activities to expand their reach and increase production capacity, thereby enhancing their market share

In addition, prominent suppliers are focusing on R&D activities to reduce operational costs; maximize the efficiency of production & storage and enhance the quality of products to maintain their position in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Agro Textile Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Agro Textile Market - Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Agro Textile Market - Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1 Synthetic Fibers

3.4.2 Natural Fibers

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Technological Overview

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Growing Demand For Agricultural Products

3.7.1.2 Advancements In Agro Technology

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Fluctuation In Raw Material Prices

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1 Consumer Unawareness

3.7.3.2 Environmental Impact

3.7.3.3 High Production Cost

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Agro Textile Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Threat of Substitution

3.8.1.4 Threat from New Entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 Pestel Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social Landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.9 Import And Export Statistics

3.9.1 Export

3.9.2 Import



Chapter 4. Agro Textile Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Agro Textile Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Synthetic Fiber

4.2.1 Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Synthetic Fibers, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Synthetic Fibers By Type, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Natural Fiber

4.3.1 Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Natural Fibers, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Natural Fibers By Type, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Agro Textile Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Agro Textile Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Woven

5.2.1 Woven Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 Non-Woven

5.3.1 Non-Woven Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4 Knitted

5.4.1 Knitted Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Other Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Agro Textile Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Agro Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Shade Nets

6.2.1 Shade Nets Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3 Mulch Mats

6.3.1 Mulch Mats Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4 Anti-Hail & Bird Protection Nets

6.4.1 Anti-Hail And Bird Protection Nets Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5 Anti-Insect Nets

6.5.1 Anti-Insect Nets Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6 Fishing Nets

6.6.1 Fishing Nets Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.7 Packing Materials

6.7.1 Packaging Materials Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.8 Root Ball Net

6.8.1 Root Ball Nets Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Agro Textile Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Other Applications, 2017 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Agro Textile Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

8.3.2 Key Customers

8.4 Public Companies

8.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

8.5 Private Companies

8.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies And Geographical Presence

8.5.2 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. TenCate Industrial Fabrics

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Garware Technical Fibers Ltd.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Beaulieu Technical Textile

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Belton Industries, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Meyabond Industry &Trading Co., Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Diatex SAS

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Mogul Co. Ltd.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Karatzis Group of Companies

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. ACE Geosynthetics

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Freudenberg Performance Materials

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Hy-Tex (UK) Limited

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.13. Aduno SRL

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.14. Agro-Jumal Sp

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.15. Siang May Pte Ltd.

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.16. AB Ludvig Svensson

9.16.1. Company Overview

9.16.3. Product Benchmarking

9.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.17. Phormium

9.17.1. Company Overview

9.17.2. Financial Performance

9.17.3. Product Benchmarking

9.17.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.18. HELIOS GROUP S.r.l.

9.18.1. Company Overview

9.18.2. Financial Performance

9.18.3. Product Benchmarking

9.18.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.19. Egersund Group AS

9.19.1. Company Overview

9.19.2. Financial Performance

9.19.3. Product Benchmarking

9.19.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.20. Tama CE

9.20.1. Company Overview

9.20.2. Financial Performance

9.20.3. Product Benchmarking

9.20.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.21. Morenot

9.21.1. Company Overview

9.21.2. Financial Performance

9.21.3. Product Benchmarking

9.21.4. Strategic Initiatives

