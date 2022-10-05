Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Increasing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Aesthetics is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Crowns & Bridges), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cosmetic dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 89.0 billion by 2030, according to this report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030.

With the rising cases of dental disorders, the increasing awareness among people regarding maintaining dental hygiene and dental aesthetics are responsible for the market growth.



According to the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, approximately one-fourth of the U.K. population has undergone a cosmetic dental procedure. According to the NCBI, oral health is not only the absence of oral disease or any dysfunction but its influence on the subject's social life and dental appearance.

As per a survey conducted in the U.K. in 2018, more women opt for aesthetic procedures due to motivational factors such as self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-related physical attractiveness, and all these women had one similarity - they had high media exposure.

Over the last few years, restorative materials have improved significantly. There are beneficial features of hybrid materials that have been created by combining glass ionomers with composites to achieve enhanced aesthetics without compromising the strength of the material.



Initially, as a short-term impact of COVID-19, the global cosmetic dentistry industry was hampered. Most of the dental clinics had stopped and discontinued patient appointments and admissions, with only emergency treatments given a permit. This resulted in a lower volume of patient visits and impacted revenue to a great extent. It was reported that there were 19 million fewer routine check-ups at NHS registered dental practices.

However, telemedicine became an effective mode of communication for both patients and doctors. On the flip side, in countries such as Australia, due to the longer time spent on Zoom, interest in cosmetic dentistry has increased, highlighting some brighter days ahead for the industry.



Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report Highlights

North America led the market for cosmetic dentistry in 2021 owing to technological advancements and an increase in patients opting for procedures to improve dental aesthetics

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to a large population base and disposable income being generated in this region

By product type, dental systems and equipment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to their wide range of applications in the dental industry

The orthodontic braces segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 27.4% during the forecast period

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players. The various strategic initiatives implemented by companies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches are significantly contributing to the growth of the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cosmetic Dentistry Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects, 2018 - 2030

3.3. Cosmetic Dentistry: Market dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing consumer awareness

3.3.1.2. Growing focus on aesthetics

3.3.1.3. Dental tourism increasing in emerging markets

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. High cost of dental imaging

3.3.2.2. Absence of reimbursement options for cosmetic procedures

3.4. Cosmetic dentistry market: Industry trend analysis

3.5. Cosmetic dentistry market - PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Cosmetic dentistry industry analysis - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. Key opportunities prioritized

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Cosmetic Dentistry Product Type Outlook

4.1. Cosmetic Dentistry Revenue Share (%) Analysis, by Product Type, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Dental systems and equipment

4.2.1. Instrument delivery systems

4.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Dental chairs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Dental headpieces

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Light curing equipment

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Dental scaling units

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Dental CAM/CAD systems

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.7. Dental lasers

4.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.8. Dental radiology equipment

4.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Dental implants

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dental crowns & bridges

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Dental veneers

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Orthodontic braces

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Bonding agents

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.8. Inlays and onlays

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.9. Whitening

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Cosmetic Dentistry Regional Outlook



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Danaher Corporation

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Financial Performance

6.1.3. Product Benchmarking/

6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.2. Institut Straumann AG

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Performance

6.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3. Dentsply International, Inc.

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Financial Performance

6.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.5. 3M Company

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Financial Performance

6.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.6. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Financial Performance

6.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.7. A-Dec Inc.

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Financial Performance

6.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.8. Align Technology, Inc.

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Financial Performance

6.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.9. Biolase, Inc.

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Financial Performance

6.9.3. Product Benchmarking

6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.10. PlanmecaOy

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Financial Performance

6.10.3. Product Benchmarking

6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjpy6a

Attachment