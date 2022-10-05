Global Cooking Robots Market size to witness 15% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report, global cooking robots market is estimated to exhibit a 15% CAGR during 2022-2028.

Moreover, the document elaborates further on several segments including robot type, end-user ambit, and application spectrum. The report also presents the regions impacting the income potential along with the competitive structure of the business sphere. The information is poised to offer ways to gain a substantial level of profitability for investors and other stakeholders who are looking to venture into this vertical.

The rising demand for professional robots & cobots in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, & cafes) segment, expanding innovations & initiatives, and the increasing demand for professional service robots across the food service industry due to their benefits such as continuous uptime of over 100,000 hours as well as cloud connectivity are some of the chief factors propelling the overall market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the food business have supported a significant increase in robot installations, the ability of robots to assist in the cooking process in the food & beverage sector, and rising food safety laws are expected to fuel worldwide cooking robot market in the approaching years.

Segmental Outline:

Based on robot type, the market is segmented into SCARA, 6-axis, cartesian, cylindrical, and others. Out of these, the SCARA segment is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the analysis period, owing to being commonly used for collecting and assembling operations that need high precision and agility.

Moving on to the application spectrum, the market is bifurcated into desserts, pizza, coffee & cocktails, burgers & sandwiches, and others.

As per the end-user terrain, the industry is segmented into residential and commercial (cafes, fine dining restaurants, quick service restaurants, and others). Of these, the commercial segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in worldwide cooking robots market over the study period, attributed to the increased work efficiency, computerized controls over culinary parameters, elimination of human interference, modifications as per customer requirements, and uniformity.

Regional Overview:

Credible researchers claim that North America market is projected to be a lucrative avenue over the forecast period, ascribed to the rising incorporation of automation trends in the food processing sector, the growing number of fast restaurants, food vendors, drive-ins, fast-food outlets, and the surging popularity of ghost or virtual kitchens across the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Briggo Inc., Kingclean Electric Co. Ltd., Tahi Technologies Inc. (Else Labs Inc.), Euphotic Labs (Let's Nosh), Vesta Cooking Robot Co. Limited, Nymble Labs Private Ltd., Creator, Karakuri Ltd., Chowbotics Inc., Wilkinson Baking Company, Cafe X Technologies Limited, Picnic Works Inc., Moley Services UK Ltd., Mechanical Chef, and Miso Robotics Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global cooking robots industry.

Global Cooking Robots Market, By Robot Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Cartesian

SCARA

6-Axis

Cylindrical

Others

Global Cooking Robots Market, By End-User Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Cafes

Fine Dining Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Others (Ghost Kitchens)





Global Cooking Robots Market, By Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Desserts

Pizza

Coffee & Cocktails

Burgers & Sandwich

Others (Pasta)

Global Cooking Robots Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Cooking Robots Market, Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Briggo Inc.

Kingclean Electric Co. Ltd.

Tahi Technologies Inc. (Else Labs Inc.)

Euphotic Labs (Let's Nosh)

Vesta Cooking Robot Co. Limited

Nymble Labs Private Ltd.

Creator

Karakuri Ltd.

Chowbotics Inc.

Wilkinson Baking Company

Cafe X Technologies Limited

Picnic Works Inc.

Moley Services UK Ltd.

Mechanical Chef

Miso Robotics Inc.

