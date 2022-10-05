Integration of Technology to Majorly Shape Future of Media Buying Services Market, Predicts Fact.MR

Paris, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this study by Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global media buying services market is estimated at US$ 69 billion in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to an improved business environment and the integration of technology in service offerings.



The U.S. media buying services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Media buying services are important for new businesses as well as for established players. For a company to grow in the current competitive world, one needs to establish itself differently from its counterparts. To do so, companies can either come up with something different or the improved versions of existing products, or can market their products in a way where consumers are able to differentiate them.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7739

Media buying companies can help businesses achieve their desired market share by providing promising and effective strategies to market their products to end consumers. Media buying agencies not only help their clients in buying the right media channels but also in identifying the correct time, place, medium, and target audience. Once the ad is on air, the media buying agency also helps the client by providing the collected data with the help of technology.

Integration of technology into media buying services has streamlined many of the tasks that were manually performed by media buying agency personnel.

Media buying services accounted for nearly 12% share of the global advertising industry in 2021.

There are several reasons why India will be a much bigger market than it is at present. India is a country with one of the largest mobile users armed with the cheapest mobile data in the globe. Indians are spending, on average, around 4.5 hours on their mobiles daily.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7739

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global media buying service market is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 125.9 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 5.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under channel type, social media advertising is valued at US$ 14.9 billion in 2022.

North America led the global market with 42% market share in 2021.

Revenue from media buying services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.2% and 6.4%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Segmentation of Media Buying Services Industry Research

By Type : Direct Buys Programmatic Buys

By Channel : Digital Social Media Advertising Search Media Advertising Programmatic Media Advertising Traditional Radio Advertising Print Advertising Television Outdoor

By End-use Industry : BFSI Retail and Consumer Goods Business and Consumer Services Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation and Mobility Energy and Utility Trading and Warehousing Media & Entertainment Hospitality

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access to This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7739

Market Development

The business environment of the media buying services market continues to reflect the booming conditions within the industry despite intense competition among major players. To increase their market share, major market players are entering into mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Moreover, industry players are making efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on different end users and geographies.

• For instance, in May 2022, Dentsu Group Inc. acquired additional shares of the digital marketing operations company Dig into Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global media buying service market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (direct buys, programmatic buys), channel (digital - social media advertising, search media advertising, programmatic media advertising, traditional - radio advertising, print advertising, television, outdoor), and end-use industry (BFSI, retail & consumer goods, business & consumer services, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & mobility, energy & utility, trading & warehousing, media & entertainment, hospitality), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Advertising Services Market - The global advertising services market is estimated at US$ 665 billion in 2022 and is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% to turn into a trillion-dollar market by the end of 2032.Ad services accounted for approximately 30% share of global marketing spend by all enterprises in 2021. The proportion of ad spend is further anticipated to swell to 45% of overall marketing budgets within the next ten years.

Outdoor Advertising Market - The global outdoor advertising market has reached a valuation of US$ 27.7 billion in 2022 and is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% to top a market size of US$ 51.4 billion by 2032.Outdoor advertising accounted for 4.2% share of the global enterprise advertising market at the end of 2021.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158