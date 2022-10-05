New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882436/?utm_source=GNW

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation agreements from 2015 to 2022.



There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.



Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint. Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering companywishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.



Evaluation agreements have been a mainstay of technology licensing from the earliest days.



An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered.



Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do notwish to commit at the outset of the agreement.



This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma – smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a option and evaluation right to the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure option and evaluation deals whereby the products originator takes on a partner in order to advance the product or compound to a point where the licensee might seek to proceed to a licensing deal.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of option and evaluation dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in option and evaluation as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of option and evaluation deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure option and evaluation deals and multicomponent deals where option and evaluation forms a part.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading option and evaluation deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma and big biotech and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of option and evaluation deals signed and announced since 2015 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the option and evaluation deal.



In addition the report includes a series of appendices containing a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2015.



Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, and therapeutic area. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in option and evaluation dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about option and evaluation alliances.



Key benefits

Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of option and evaluation deal trends since 2015

Analysis of the structure of option and evaluation agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,400 actual option and evaluation deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual option and evaluation contracts enter into by the leading big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a option and evaluation agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the option and evaluation trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 includes:

Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of option and evaluation deal structure

Case studies of real-life option and evaluation deals

Access to over 1,400 option and evaluation deal records

The leading option and evaluation deals by value since 2015

Most active option and evaluation dealmakers since 2015

The leading option and evaluation partnering resources



In Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,400 option and evaluation deals, including contract documents where available. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How are sales and payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

