Global Smart Bedding Market Report 2022: Increasing Preferences for Smart Home Appliances is Bolstering Growth

The global smart bedding market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period, 2022E-2027F, with an impressive CAGR of 8.58% on account of increasing population, economic development, and consumer purchasing power. A smart bedding is a combination of various products that influence the comfort of its users with the addition of a device that supports its use for a better sleep cycle.



A significant percentage of growth from North American and European consumers is due to the growing relevance of sleeping aid products in response to changing lifestyles, customer preferences for smart accessories, rising urbanization, and growing health issues. Moreover, according to a Daily Dozers survey, people in Mexico, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, South Korea, Qatar, Hong Kong, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait sleep for no longer than seven hours per night. Sleep deprivation affects memory loss, obesity, lowered immunity, melancholy, chronic sickness, and hormone imbalance.



The products like the smart pillow and smart mattress help track the movements as an individual sleeps and provides regular information on the sleep quality and how long an individual slept for. In addition, they and other smart bedding products like smart duvets and smart mattress pads offer cooling technology, ergonomic assistance, and guided meditation. These features are anticipated to boost the demand for the device over the coming years.



Rising Internet Penetration to Boost the Market Growth

Due to the increasing reliance on the internet owing to the rising use of the Internet of Things (IoT), the focus of companies has shifted towards making all gadgets smarter nowadays, which entails providing them with the ability to communicate, which is frequently accomplished by utilizing Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. For instance, the Sleep Number IT Bed features sensors embedded into the mattress that can detect pressure changes "hundreds of times per second"; and this technology is known as SleepIQ. The actual data is transferred through Bluetooth to an iOS or Android-powered smartphone or tablet. Additionally, the SleepIQ API enables the data injection from other intelligent devices so that the bed may recommend improved sleeping practices.



Increasing Preferences for Smart Home Appliances is Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers' preference for smart technology-based products within day-to-day livelihood has grown in popularity over time. With the continuous upgradation in the household-driven product's technology, the acceptability of smart beddings is increasing among the primary target audience, such as married couples, the working population, bachelors, and single families. Smart Bedding sales are also likely to be boosted by the widespread availability of various features such as sleep tracking, automatic mattress firmness adjustment, climate control (heating/cooling), smart fabric technology, adjustable bed bases, anti-snoring features, Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home connectivity. This factor is expected to drive the demand for the global smart bedding market during the forecast period.



Rising Innovation is Fueling the Market Growth

With the rising innovation in the offered category of smart bedding, new companies tend to focus on launching technologies entirely new to the market. For instance, Huawei introduced the Smart Choice MOK PLANET Smart Latex Pillow in 2020. The pillow can begin monitoring statistics like heart and respiration rates when the user lies down. Moreover, in 2020 the market witnessed the formal debut of MAETEL's pillow product on Kickstarter. After four years of research and development, MATTEL unveiled ZEREMA its pillow brand with the combination of cutting-edge features such as auto-height adjustment and smart pillows that reduce snoring. The company is focusing more on the next-generation smart bedding products that attract consumers.



