Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Size to grow USD 1422.8 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 5.0%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, USA, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Size is projected to grow from USD 917.2 million in 2021 to USD 1422.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting

Dicyclopentadiene, also called DCPD, is a compound with the formula C10H12. DCPD is used as a chemical intermediate in producing certain resins and pesticides. It is also used in producing paints, varnishes, and flame retardants for plastic. It is also used in paints, adhesives, and inks. When it is produced, used, transported, or disposed of, the majority of DCPD is discharged into the environment and contaminates the air, water, and soil. When air exposure, DCPD quickly changes into less dangerous, simpler chemicals. DCPD could be harmful to your health if you breathe it in, drink it, or touch it on your skin. Brief exposure to DCPD at 1 to 5 parts per million has been associated with health effects such as eye, skin, and throat discomfort (ppm). Some people may smell DCPD when levels exceed 0.003 ppm. However, no unfavorable effects are foreseen at this level. A single, brief interaction is unlikely to hurt health. Repeated, sustained exposure can negatively affect the lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. Due to its distinct characteristics, DCPD resin is a preferred material for vehicle coverings like hoods and shields and the outside bodies of cars, trucks, and other machines. The product is preferred over thermoplastic polymer in the automotive and other industries because it tackles automotive issues and reduces costs on the assembly line by consolidating parts. Due to its anti-corrosion properties, it is also appropriate for caustic or chlorine industries, including the cell cover, as well as maritime parts. Its utilization in the marine industry will also increase due to its excellent electrical insulation, low thermal conductivity, and full chemical inertness to the reactants and products. Dicyclopentadiene is a petrochemical by-product of ethylene. Dicyclopentadiene is produced mostly from gas oils, crude oil, and naphtha; therefore, price volatility in these raw materials could ultimately affect the price of the finished product. End users may choose phthalic anhydride and other alternatives as a result.

This research report categorizes the market for dicyclopentadiene based on various segments and regions, forecasts revenue growth, and analyzes trends in each submarket.

Based on the Product, the alpha hydroxy acid market is categorized into Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, and Others. The glycolic segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the growing demand for over-the-counter skin care products. The market is expected to continue to grow by rising demand for glycolic acid in the cosmetic sector and personal care products, particularly as a favored ingredient in anti-aging, anti-pollution, and over-the-counter skin care products.

Based on application, the dicyclopentadiene market is categorized into hydrocarbon resins, EPDM elastomers, cyclic olefin polymer (COP) & copolymer (COC), unsaturated polyester resin, and Poly-DCPD. The unsaturated polyester resin segment has accounted for the largest revenue in the market. Due to their low styrene content and minimal shrinkage, low-cost thermosetting resins called DCPD unsaturated polyester resins have dominated the industry. Additionally, they offer higher thermo-oxidative resistance, reduced linear shrinkage, and improved processability.

Based on region, the Dicyclopentadiene Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Japan is the biggest consumer of dicyclopentadiene, and it is anticipated that other countries like China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia will see significant market growth as a result of the growing demand from the plastics industry and the expanding use of polyester resin in electrical & electronic components, building & construction applications, such as swimming pool and bathtub, as well as its rising demand in the automotive & marine sector.

The North American market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The main cause of the regional demand is the presence of well-developed plastics and automobile manufacturing businesses. Additionally, it has been predicted that easy access to essential petroleum feedstocks will increase the production and demand for dicyclopentadiene in North America.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others.

List of Key Market Players:

Braskem

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell Chemicals)

China Petrochemical Corporation

Cymetech Corporation

Maruzen Petrochemical

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Nanjing Yuangang Fine Chemical Co.

NOVA Chemicals

Texmark Chemicals, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI Chemicals)

Sunny Industrial System GmbH

