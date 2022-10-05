New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03812934/?utm_source=GNW

Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2015, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world’s life science companies

Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the joint venture trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.



Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 includes:

Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of joint venture deal structure

Case studies of real-life joint venture deals

Comprehensive listing of joint venture deals since 2015

Access to joint venture contract documents

The leading joint venture deals by value since 2015

Most active joint venture dealmakers since 2015

The leading joint venture partnering resources



In Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for joint venture deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

• How are sales and payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

