4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022)

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.

Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

For 2022, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture wider American and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend virtual exhibition and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

There are 200 senior-level executives exected, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, and juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Europe and Asia to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

  • Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
  • Gold & Precious Metals Developments
  • Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
  • Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
  • Base Metals
  • Resources Security & Sustainability
  • Commodity Trends in North America
  • M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
  • Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
  • Bulk Metals
  • Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
  • Mining Technology Advancements
  • Emerging Markets Outlook
  • Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
  • IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

  • Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

  • Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

  • From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

MARC CHANDLER
Managing Partner & Chief Market Strategist
Bannockburn Global Forex United States

RICHARD REEVES
Managing Director
Northcott Capital
USA

PHILIP HOPWOOD
Principal
KWR Capital
Canada

EMILY KING
Vice President
Women in Mining
USA

RAZIEL ZISMAN
Co-Founder and Partner (Sustainable Governance Initiative)
Whittle Consulting
Canada

MICHAEL McCRAE
Mining Audiences and Data Intelligence Manager
Kitco
Canada

DAVID STEIN
Founder and Managing Partner
Aerecura Capital
Canada

SIMON POPPLE
Managing Director
Brookville Capital
United Kingdom

PETER PHAM
Managing Director
Phoenix Capital
Vietnam

CHRIS POWELL
Secretary/Treasurer and Director
Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (G.A.T.A)
USA

JAYANT BHANDARI
Mining & Institutional Investor Expert
Anarcho Capital
Canada

ALAIN CORBANI
Head of Commodities, Portfolio Manager
Finance SA
France

DOUGLAS MORRISON
President and CEO
Centre for Excellence in Mining (CEMI)
Canada

SANDRA GOGAL
Partner
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Canada

SCOTT OSKINS
Senior Industry Consultant
Hexagon PPM
Canada

MAUREEN BERKNER BOYT
Founder
The Moxie Exchange & Everyday Inclusion App
United States

JOE MAZUMDAR
Economic Geologist
Exploration Insights
Canada

JENNIFER LEINART
President
Infomine
USA

JAMES KWANTES
Editor and Mining Writer
Resource Opportunities
Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu0pp5


 

        








        

            

                

                    
